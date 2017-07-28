Japan's Takeda Q1 profit rises 27.5 pct, beats estimates

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd , Japan's largest drugmaker by sales, on Friday reported a jump of 27.5 percent in its first-quarter operating profit, above analyst estimates, boosted by stronger U.S. sales and improved margins.

Operating profit for the three months through June was 194.98 billion yen ($1.76 billion). That compared with an average estimate of 145.4 billion yen from three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Takeda reiterated its 180 billion yen operating profit forecast for the year ending March 2018, up 15.5 percent from a year ago, but below a consensus forecast of 188.6 billion yen. ($1=110.9700 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Clarence Fernandez)