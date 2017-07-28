FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 days ago
Japan's Takeda Q1 profit rises 27.5 pct, beats estimates
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 28, 2017 / 6:11 AM / 13 days ago

Japan's Takeda Q1 profit rises 27.5 pct, beats estimates

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd , Japan's largest drugmaker by sales, on Friday reported a jump of 27.5 percent in its first-quarter operating profit, above analyst estimates, boosted by stronger U.S. sales and improved margins.

Operating profit for the three months through June was 194.98 billion yen ($1.76 billion). That compared with an average estimate of 145.4 billion yen from three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Takeda reiterated its 180 billion yen operating profit forecast for the year ending March 2018, up 15.5 percent from a year ago, but below a consensus forecast of 188.6 billion yen. ($1=110.9700 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Clarence Fernandez)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.