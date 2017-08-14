FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Talanx raises 2017 profit guidance on P&C boost
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
North Korea holds off on Guam missile plan
WORLD
North Korea holds off on Guam missile plan
Dhoni no automatic choice for one-day matches: chief selector
CRICKET
Dhoni no automatic choice for one-day matches: chief selector
India celebrates Independence Day
PHOTO FOCUS
India celebrates Independence Day
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 14, 2017 / 5:47 AM / a day ago

Talanx raises 2017 profit guidance on P&C boost

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - German insurer Talanx raised its full-year profit guidance on Monday, citing a strong first-half performance at its property and casualty reinsurance business.

The group said it now expected to post 2017 net profit of around 850 million euros ($1.00 billion), compared with a previous forecast for around 800 million euros and analyst consensus for 845 million in a Reuters poll.

In the second quarter, net profit jumped 24 percent to 225 million euros, above the average analyst estimate of 221 million.

$1 = 0.8465 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.