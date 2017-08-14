FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2017 / 5:47 AM / 2 months ago

Talanx raises 2017 profit guidance on P&C boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - German insurer Talanx raised its full-year profit guidance on Monday, citing a strong first-half performance at its property and casualty reinsurance business.

The group said it now expected to post 2017 net profit of around 850 million euros ($1.00 billion), compared with a previous forecast for around 800 million euros and analyst consensus for 845 million in a Reuters poll.

In the second quarter, net profit jumped 24 percent to 225 million euros, above the average analyst estimate of 221 million.

$1 = 0.8465 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan

