TalkTalk adds 20,000 broadband customers in first quarter

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - British broadband operator TalkTalk said on Wednesday it added 20,000 broadband customers on its network in its first quarter while churn fell to 1.2 percent, helped by take-up of its fixed low price plans.

The company, under the new leadership team of executive chairman Charles Dunstone and chief executive Tristia Harrison, is returning to its roots as a low-cost challenger to BT, Sky and Virgin Media.

It said it was sticking to its outlook for full-year earnings of 270 million - 300 million pounds ($352-391 million, a range it cut in May. ($1 = 0.7666 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey)