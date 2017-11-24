FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tank & Rast planning dual-tranche sub-benchmark euro secureds
November 24, 2017 / 10:53 AM / a day ago

Tank & Rast planning dual-tranche sub-benchmark euro secureds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds roadshow end date in first para)

By Julian Baker

LONDON, Nov 24 (IFR) - Tank & Rast Group, the leading provider of services on German Autobahns, has mandated BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank and UniCredit as active bookrunners to arrange a series of European fixed income investor meetings from November 24-28. A Net Roadshow will also be made available.

A euro-denominated dual-tranche sub-benchmark sized secured capital markets transaction with expected maturities between 7- and 10-years will follow, subject to market conditions.

Any issuance will be off Roadster Finance DAC’s Euro Medium Term Note Programme with an instrument rating of Baa3 (stable) by Moody’s and an expected rating of BBB- (stable) by Fitch.

Financial information will be made available to relevant investors on an ongoing basis via a designated website. Password access will be granted by the issuer to relevant investors. FCA/ICMA stabilization.

