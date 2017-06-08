FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Tanzania says government spending to rise 7 pct in 2017/18
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 8, 2017 / 3:04 PM / 2 months ago

Tanzania says government spending to rise 7 pct in 2017/18

1 Min Read

DODOMA, Tanzania, June 8 (Reuters) - Tanzania said on Thursday its budget for 2017/18 (July-June) will rise 7 percent to 31.71 trillion shillings ($14.21 billion) giving a budget deficit of 3.8 percent of gross domestic product.

Finance Minister Philip Mpango told parliament in the administrative capital Dodoma that the government plans to borrow 6.17 trillion shillings from domestic markets and another 1.59 trillion from external non-concessional loans. ($1 = 2,232 Tanzanian shillings) (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Louise Ireland)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.