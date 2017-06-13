FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tanzania central bank announces new capital rules, orders banks to cut bad loans
June 13, 2017 / 1:52 PM / 2 months ago

Tanzania central bank announces new capital rules, orders banks to cut bad loans

1 Min Read

DAR ES SALAAM, June 13 (Reuters) - Tanzania's central bank announced new rules on Tuesday for capital conservation buffers, a move that will force banks to hold more capital to withstand financial shocks following a sharp rise in non-performing loans.

"The minimum core and total capital ratios will remain 10 percent and 12 percent respectively ... but banks and financial institutions shall be required to maintain a capital conservation buffer of 2.5 percent of risk-weighted assets and off-balance sheet exposures," the central bank said in a monetary policy statement. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Writing by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

