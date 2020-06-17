Acacia Mining employees released from Tanzania jail

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Three employees of the former Barrick Gold unit Acacia Mining were released from jail in Tanzania on Tuesday after agreeing a plea bargain deal, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The workers, Deodatus Mwanyika, Alex Lugendo, and Assa Mwaipopo had been imprisoned since October 2018 when Tanzanian authorities charged three of Acacia’s local subsidiaries with money laundering and tax evasion.

They agreed a plea bargain deal under which they would each pay a fine of 1.5 million Tanzanian shillings ($649.35), having been found guilty of tax evasion, one source said.

Barrick, which bought out Acacia Mining last year, declined to comment when asked about the release.