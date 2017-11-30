Tanzania suffers national power outage after technical fault-supply company

DAR ES SALAAM, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Tanzania was hit by a country-wide blackout early on Thursday due to a technical glitch in its national power grid, the country’s state-run electricity monopoly said.

“A technical fault ... caused all regions connected to the national power grid to lose electricity supply,” the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO) said in a statement. It was still trying to fix the fault, it said. (reporting by Fumbuka Ng‘wanakilala; writing by Katharine Houreld, editing by William Maclean)