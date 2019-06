Target expands same-day shipping as delivery war heats up

FILE PHOTO: A sign for a Target store is seen in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Illinois, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - Target Corp on Thursday expanded its same-day delivery options for online shoppers, intensifying the race among retailers to deliver orders faster.

Target said here shoppers can now order about 65,000 items on Target.com and have it delivered on the same day by paying a fee of $9.99 per order for shipment.

Target is using Shipt, the membership-based grocery delivery platform it bought for $550 million in 2017, for delivery. Earlier, Target offered same-day delivery only for Shipt members at an annual fee of $99.

The move follows e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc’s announcement in April of a plan to deliver packages to members of its loyalty club Prime in just one day. A month later, Walmart also announced a free one-day shipping for orders worth at least $35 in some markets.