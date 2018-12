A Tata Motors logo is pictured outside the company showroom in Mumbai, February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

(Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday downgraded the credit rating of Indian automaker Tata Motors Ltd and its unit Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc (JLR), citing weaker-than-expected profitability at JLR.

S&P cut rating on Tata Motors’ issuer credit and senior unsecured notes to ‘BB-‘ from ‘BB’.