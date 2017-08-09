FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
India's Tata Motors Q1 profit rises 42 pct
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Uttar Pradesh suspends hospital chief after deaths of 60 children
Top News
Uttar Pradesh suspends hospital chief after deaths of 60 children
July CPI inflation seen rising for first time in four months
July CPI inflation seen rising for first time in four months
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
August 9, 2017 / 10:17 AM / 5 days ago

India's Tata Motors Q1 profit rises 42 pct

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - India's Tata Motors Ltd posted a 42 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday.

Profit was 31.82 billion rupees ($498.73 million) in the first quarter ended June 30, compared with 22.36 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said. bit.ly/2vlAnPF

The automaker, owned by the software-to-salt conglomerate Tata Group, said its total income fell about 10 percent to 599.72 billion rupees. ($1 = 63.8025 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.