Tata Motors Q2 profit jumps three-fold, beats estimates

Nov 9 (Reuters) - India’s Tata Motors Ltd reported a nearly three-fold rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, blowing past estimates, helped by higher sales from its Jaguar Land Rover business.

Net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 came in at 24.83 billion rupees ($382.10 million), versus 8.28 billion rupees a year ago. (bit.ly/2jbVXEc)

Analysts on average expected a net profit of 14.99 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Income from operations for the quarter rose about 9 percent to 701.56 billion rupees. (Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)