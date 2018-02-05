FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 10:15 AM / in 2 days

Tata Motors Q3 profit rises about 13-fold on higher Jaguar Land Rover sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - India’s Tata Motors Ltd reported about a 13-fold rise in quarterly profit on Monday, driven by higher sales from its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) business after a particularly weak quarter a year earlier.

Net profit for the quarter ended Dec. 31 came in at 11.99 billion rupees ($187.15 million) versus 937.7 million rupees in the same quarter a year earlier. (bit.ly/2nIM92Z)

That fell way short of the average estimate of 23.95 billion rupees drawn from 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total JLR retail sales rose 3.5 percent for the quarter.

$1 = 64.0650 Indian rupees Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru Editing by Edwina Gibbs

