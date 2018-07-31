Tata Motors reports first-quarter loss

(Reuters) - India’s Tata Motors Ltd reported on Tuesday a loss for the three months through June, hurt by higher raw material costs.

Tata Motors logos are seen at their flagship showroom before the announcement of their Q3 results in Mumbai February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/File Photo

It said it made a net loss of 19.02 billion rupees ($277 million), compared with a profit of 31.82 billion rupees in the same quarter a year ago.

Changes to the way JLR’s pension payments are calculated had resulted in a one-time gain of 36.09 billion rupees last year.

Total expenses during April-June rose about 17 percent to 698.90 billion rupees.

($1 = 68.5825 Indian rupees)