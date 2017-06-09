FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tata Motors reaches wage deal with Sanand plant union
June 9, 2017 / 11:28 AM / 2 months ago

Tata Motors reaches wage deal with Sanand plant union

1 Min Read

Tata Motors logos are seen at their flagship showroom before the announcement of their Q3 results in Mumbai February 14, 2013.Vivek Prakash/File Photo

REUTERS - Tata Motors Ltd reached a long-term wage settlement with workers at Sanand plant in Gujarat.

The settlement includes a total wage package of 16,000 rupees ($248.96) per worker, excluding the salary, to be paid uniformly over the five-year term of the agreement, a company spokesperson told Reuters.

The agreement introduced a performance-linked payment accounted as 10 percent of the worker's total salary, Tata Motors said in a statement.

The settlement, which spans from October 2015 to September 2020, includes an annual bonus based on performance for all permanent workers at the plant.

($1 = 64.2675 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

