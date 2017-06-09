Tata Motors reaches wage deal with Sanand plant union

Tata Motors logos are seen at their flagship showroom before the announcement of their Q3 results in Mumbai February 14, 2013.

REUTERS - Tata Motors Ltd reached a long-term wage settlement with workers at Sanand plant in Gujarat.

The settlement includes a total wage package of 16,000 rupees ($248.96) per worker, excluding the salary, to be paid uniformly over the five-year term of the agreement, a company spokesperson told Reuters.

The agreement introduced a performance-linked payment accounted as 10 percent of the worker's total salary, Tata Motors said in a statement.

The settlement, which spans from October 2015 to September 2020, includes an annual bonus based on performance for all permanent workers at the plant.

($1 = 64.2675 Indian rupees)