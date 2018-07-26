FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
July 26, 2018 / 8:52 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Tata Power first-quarter profit jumps nearly five-fold, tops estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tata Power Co Ltd reported a near five-fold jump in quarterly profit on Thursday due to a one-off gain on sale of investments.

FILE PHOTO - High-tension power lines are pictured outside a Tata Power sub station in the suburbs of Mumbai, India, August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

Profit attributable to owners of the power generator and distributor was 16.71 billion rupees ($243.22 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with 3.49 billion rupees a year earlier.

This was the fifth straight profitable quarter for the company.

The company sold investments in Tata Communications Ltd and Panatone Finvest Ltd, netting an exceptional gain of 18.97 billion rupees during the quarter.

Analysts on average had expected Tata Power to post a profit of 3.64 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

Revenue from operations rose 14 percent to 73.13 billion rupees.

($1 = 68.7025 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.