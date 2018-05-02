FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 11:51 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Tata Power posts March-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Power generator and distributor Tata Power Ltd on Wednesday posted a profit for the January to March period, its fourth straight profitable quarter.

High-tension power lines are pictured outside a Tata Power sub station in the suburbs of Mumbai, August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Profit attributable to owners of company came in at 14.04 billion rupees ($210.6 million) for the quarter ended March 31, including a one-off gain of 12.45 billion rupees, the company said reut.rs/2rfd2gB.

Tata Power had reported a loss of 2.42 billion rupees in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue from operations grew 12.7 percent for the quarter to 78.95 billion rupees.

($1 = 66.6525 Indian rupees)

Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

