FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Road to Brexit
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
October 29, 2018 / 8:49 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Tata Power second-quarter profit soars 88.5 percent

1 Min Read

High-tension power lines are pictured outside a Tata Power sub station in the suburbs of Mumbai, August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

(Reuters) - Tata Power Co Ltd posted an 88.46 percent surge in second-quarter profit on Monday, underpinned by higher revenue from its power business.

Net profit came in at 3.36 billion rupees ($42.65 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from 1.78 billion rupees a year earlier, the power generator and distributor said here.

Revenue from operations rose 6.7 percent to 73.33 billion rupees, while revenue from its power business gained nearly 8 percent.

The company had incurred a one-off charge of about 1.49 billion rupees in the same quarter last year.

($1 = 73.3800 Indian rupees)

Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.