NCLAT orders restoring ex-Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry

Tata Group Deputy Chairman Cyrus Mistry attends the annual general meeting of Tata Steel Ltd., in Mumbai August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday ordered restoring Tata Sons’ former executive chairman Cyrus Mistry to the position he had held until 2016, a lawyer involved in the case said.

Tata Sons has four weeks to appeal the order, given by the quasi-judicial NCLAT, according to the lawyer, who wished to remain anonymous as he was not authorised to speak to media.

Tata sons did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

Mistry launched legal proceedings against Tata Sons after his ouster from the company, one of India’s oldest and largest conglomerates.