April 11, 2018 / 1:35 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Tata Sons to consolidate aerospace, defence businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Tata Sons Ltd on Wednesday said that it is in the process of consolidating its businesses across aerospace and defence sectors to form a single entity, Tata Aerospace & Defence (Tata A&D).

The logo of Tata Motors is pictured at at the 37th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom/File Photo

Tata Sons said that the new entity will bring together over 6,000 people and will have production facilities in the states of Telangana, Karnataka, Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

Post the consolidation, full range of integrated solutions will include land mobility solutions, airborne platforms and systems, weapons systems and sensors, the company said in a statement here.

Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan

