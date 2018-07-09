FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
July 9, 2018 / 5:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indian tribunal dismisses petition of former Tata Sons chairman Mistry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday dismissed a petition by former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry who had alleged oppression of minority shareholders and mismanagement by Tata Sons, drawing the curtains on an 18-months long feud.

Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry attends the "Vibrant Gujarat Summit" at Gandhinagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

The NCLT, a quasi-judicial body for corporate grievances, said it did not find any merit in allegations of mismanagement in Tata group companies.

Mistry was ousted from the board of Tata Sons after a four-year stint in October 2016, and Ratan Tata was restored as the interim chairman.

Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.