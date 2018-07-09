Indian tribunal dismisses petition of former Tata Sons chairman Mistry

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday dismissed a petition by former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry who had alleged oppression of minority shareholders and mismanagement by Tata Sons, drawing the curtains on an 18-months long feud.

Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry attends the "Vibrant Gujarat Summit" at Gandhinagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

The NCLT, a quasi-judicial body for corporate grievances, said it did not find any merit in allegations of mismanagement in Tata group companies.

Mistry was ousted from the board of Tata Sons after a four-year stint in October 2016, and Ratan Tata was restored as the interim chairman.