FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Tata Sons to buy Tata Steel stake in Tata Motors on or after June 23
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
June 17, 2017 / 8:01 AM / 2 months ago

Tata Sons to buy Tata Steel stake in Tata Motors on or after June 23

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Men ride a motorbike past a Tata Motors car plant at Sanand, in Gujarat, India October 27, 2016.Amit Dave/File photo

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Tata Sons Ltd, the holding company of India's salt-to-software Tata conglomerate, plans to buy out Tata Steel Ltd's stake in Tata Motors Ltd on or after June 23, it said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

Tata Sons will buy about 83.6 million shares in Tata Motors at or around the prevailing price of the stock on the date of the planned acquisition, it said in the filing.

It cited "restructuring of investment portfolio" as the reason for the planned deal.

Tata Motors shares closed at 455.75 rupees in Mumbai trading on Friday.

Tata Sons owned 28.71 percent of Tata Motors at the end of March, while Tata Steel owned 2.9 percent in the vehicle maker.

Tata Sons owned 29.75 percent of Tata Steel at the end of March, while Tata Motors owned a 0.46 percent stake in the steelmaker, according to stock exchange data.

Indian media have reported that Tata Sons planned to reduce crossholdings among group companies.

Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Paul Tait

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.