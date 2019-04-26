Tata Steel Europe unit fire under control, no major injuries

The Tata Steel plant is seen in Port Talbot, South Wales May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Tata Steel Ltd’s Europe unit said on Friday a fire broke out at its Port Talbot site in South Wales but there were no major injuries and fire was now under control.

The Port Talbot site, which dates back to the early 1900s, was acquired by Tata Steel as part of its acquisition of Corus in 2007.

Port Talbot is home to one of the two integrated steelmaking sites that the company operates in Europe. The plant produces hot rolled, cold rolled and galvanized coil, among other types of steel.

“There was an incident at the Port Talbot site and there are no major injuries and all persons have been accounted for. All fires at the site are now under control,” said Damien Brook, a spokesman for Tata Steel Europe.

Early this morning, a series of blasts were heard from Tata's steel plant at the Port Talbot site in South Wales, The Sun reported here.

Only two casualties with minor injuries were reported from the site, South Wales Police tweeted.