India's Tata Steel posts five-fold rise in Q3 profit

Feb 9 (Reuters) - India’s Tata Steel Ltd on Friday posted a five-fold rise in third-quarter profit, but missed analysts’ expectations.

For the quarter ended Dec. 31, profit was 12.94 billion rupees ($200.99 million), compared with 2.43 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier, the steelmaker said in a statement. bit.ly/2H0MXJu

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 13.92 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.