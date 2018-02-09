FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 10:28 AM / 2 days ago

India's Tata Steel posts five-fold rise in Q3 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - India’s Tata Steel Ltd on Friday posted a five-fold rise in third-quarter profit, but missed analysts’ expectations.

For the quarter ended Dec. 31, profit was 12.94 billion rupees ($200.99 million), compared with 2.43 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier, the steelmaker said in a statement. bit.ly/2H0MXJu

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 13.92 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

$1 = 64.3800 Indian rupees Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru, Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Sunil Nair

