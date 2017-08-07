FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Tata Steel swings to profit in Q1, but lags estimates
#Basic Materials
August 7, 2017 / 12:08 PM / 2 months ago

India's Tata Steel swings to profit in Q1, but lags estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Tata Steel Ltd swung to a first-quarter profit from a loss a year ago, as sales volumes were boosted by the ramp-up of its Kalinganagar plant.

The steelmaker's net profit came in at 9.21 billion rupees ($144.37 million) in the quarter ended June 30, compared to a loss of 31.83 billion rupees a year earlier. (bit.ly/2vdWpU5)

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 10.43 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 63.7950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in BENGALURU; Editing by Tom Hogue and Adrian Croft)

