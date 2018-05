(Reuters) - Tata Steel Ltd on Wednesday posted a net profit of 146.88 billion rupees ($2.17 billion) for the quarter ended March 31, aided by a one-time gain.

A company logo is seen outside the Tata steelworks near Rotherham in Britain, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Files

The Indian steelmaker saw an exceptional gain of 113.76 billion rupees in the quarter, which included a gain from the restructuring of its UK pension scheme.

The company had a loss of 11.68 billion rupees a year earlier, it said. reut.rs/2L2uE8G

($1 = 67.7925 Indian rupees)