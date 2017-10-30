FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tata Steel reports Q2 profit below expectations
October 30, 2017 / 1:10 PM / in 16 hours

Tata Steel reports Q2 profit below expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - India’s Tata Steel Ltd reported a lower than expected second-quarter profit, the company said on Monday.

Net profit was 10.18 billion rupees ($156.93 million) in the quarter ending Sept. 30 compared with a loss of 493.8 million rupees a year earlier, the steel-maker said. bit.ly/2xxynUt

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 16.78 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 64.8700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)

