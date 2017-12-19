FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tata Steel board approves up to $2 billion rights issue
December 19, 2017 / 12:53 PM / a day ago

Tata Steel board approves up to $2 billion rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - India’s Tata Steel Ltd has approved a rights issue to raise up to 128 billion rupees ($2 billion) to fund capacity expansion at a plant in the eastern state of Odisha, and to cut debt.

FILE PHOTO: A Tata Steel sign is seen outside the Tata steelworks near Rotherham, Britain, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

The company's Kalinganagar plant will be expanded by 5 million tonnes per annum (tpa) to 8 million tpa, entailing a total investment of 235 billion rupees, the company said in a statement. bit.ly/2BInwwq

The expansion is expected to meet growing demands from the automotive and general engineering segments, it said.

The project, which is expected to be completed in 4 years, will be funded through a combination of equity and debt.

($1 = 64.0250 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

