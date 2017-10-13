FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Bharti Airtel jumps on Tata mobile unit deal
#Company News
October 13, 2017 / 3:59 AM / in 8 days

India's Bharti Airtel jumps on Tata mobile unit deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Shares in Bharti Airtel , India’s top telecoms network operator, rose as much as 7.5 percent in early trade on Friday, a day after it announced the acquisition of the Tata conglomerate’s consumer mobile business almost free of charge.

The “debt-free (and) cash-free” deal with Tata Teleservices will boost Bharti Airtel’s subscriber base by over 40 million, and increase its airwaves in India.

Bharti shares were up 5.5 percent at 0345 GMT, outpacing a 0.35 percent gain in the NSE index. Shares in Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, a unit of Tata Teleservices, rose 9.1 percent. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Rafael Nam)

