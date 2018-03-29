FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Deals
March 29, 2018 / 12:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Tata Power to sell defence business for $342 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tata Power Ltd said on Thursday it will sell its defence business to Tata Advance Systems for 22.30 billion rupees ($342.21 million), as part of plans to monetise its non-core assets to improve the balance sheet. reut.rs/2uwgXdR

High-tension power lines are pictured outside a Tata Power sub station in the suburbs of Mumbai, August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Tata Power’s defence unit, Strategic Engineering Division, manufactures and assembles missile launchers, and electronic warfare equipment, night vision devices and gun systems.

The sale to the Tata Group’s aerospace and defence arm comes at a time when the salt-to-software conglomerate is mulling ways to cut cross holdings in various group companies to consolidate the business.

Recently, Chairman N Chandrasekaran told an internal company magazine that many group companies needed to be streamlined, without losing their entrepreneurial spirit.

($1 = 65.1650 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru and Promit Mukherjee in Mumbai; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.