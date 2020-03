FILE PHOTO: A road sign points to the Tata steelworks in Port Talbot, Wales, June 30, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

LONDON (Reuters) - Tata Steel Europe cut production in the Netherlands and Britain after automakers and other firms reduced operations due to the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Thursday.

“We will continue to operate all four blast furnaces across our two steelmaking hubs – in IJmuiden, the Netherlands, and Port Talbot, Wales. However, liquid steel production will be reduced as a consequence of the sudden drop in demand,” an emailed statement said.