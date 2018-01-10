FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK builder Taylor Wimpey expects further growth in 2018 ​
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 10, 2018 / 7:13 AM / a day ago

UK builder Taylor Wimpey expects further growth in 2018 ​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s third-largest builder Taylor Wimpey said its results in 2017 will be in line with expectations after it built more homes, and it anticipates further growth this year.

The firm is expected to post a roughly 7 percent increase in full-year pre-tax profit to 787 million pounds ($1.06 billion), according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 14 analysts.

“We will report FY 2017 results in line with our expectations, and we expect to achieve further growth and performance improvement in 2018,” it said on Wednesday.

Volumes at Taylor Wimpey rose 5 percent to 14,541 units last year with the average selling price on private completions rising 3 percent to 296,000 pounds ($400,000). ​ ($1 = 0.7396 pounds) (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
