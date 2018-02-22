FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Financials
February 22, 2018 / 7:24 AM / 2 days ago

Georgia's TBC Bank FY profit buoyed by strong lending, economic growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - TBC Bank Group Plc, Georgia’s largest retail bank, reported a jump in full-year net profit, buoyed by robust lending, and maintained its medium-term targets in a growing economy.

TBC, which became Georgia’s largest bank by loans and deposits after buying Bank Republic from SocGen and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), said net profit jumped 20.7 percent to 359.9 million lari ($147.02 million) in the year ended Dec. 31.

“Profitability was supported by an increased fee and commission income, which helped to offset the effect of an anticipated drop in net interest margin, good performance in operating expenses, and prudent management of cost of risk,” CEO Vakhtang Butskhrikidze said.

($1 = 2.4480 laris)

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.