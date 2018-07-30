FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
July 30, 2018 / 4:55 AM / in 39 minutes

Apparel maker TCNS Clothing falls 2 percent on market debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of women’s apparel maker TCNS Clothing Co Ltd fell 2 percent in their market debut on Monday following an 11.25 billion rupee ($163.99 million) initial public offering.

The company’s shares were down 1 percent at 709 rupees as of 1003 GMT, compared with the IPO issue price of 716 rupees.

TCNS Clothing’s IPO was oversubscribed 5.2 times on the last day of the initial share sale earlier this month.

($1 = 68.6000 Indian rupees)

Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.