April 19, 2018 / 12:40 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Tata Consultancy Services fourth-quarter profit rises 4.5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), India’s biggest software services exporter, reported a 4.5 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, beating market expectations.

FILE PHOTO: A private security guard stands at the exit gate of the headquarters of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Mumbai, India October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to 69.04 billion rupees ($1.05 billion) in the quarter ended March 31 from 66.08 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier, TCS, India’s most valuable listed company, said in a statement.

Analysts on average had expected the Mumbai-based company to report a profit of 67.98 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Income from operations rose 8.2 percent to 320.75 billion rupees.

($1 = 65.7800 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton

