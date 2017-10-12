Tata Consultancy Services reports slip in Q2 profit

Oct 12 (Reuters) - India’s biggest software services exporter, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), reported a two percent decline in second-quarter profit on Thursday hurt by higher expenses.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was 64.46 billion rupees ($990 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, TCS said in a stock exchange filing. bit.ly/2geOtPJ

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 63.06 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Income from operations rose 4.3 percent to 305.41 billion rupees.