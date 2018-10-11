FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Imprisoned in Myanmar
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
October 11, 2018 / 11:36 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

TCS Q2 profit rises 22.6 percent in line with street estimates

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, India’s biggest software services exporter, posted a 22.6 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, largely in line with analyst estimates, helped by strong growth in its Banking, Financial services and Insurance and retail segments.

FILE PHOTO: Logos of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) are displayed at the venue of the annual general meeting of the software services provider in Mumbai, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/File Photo

The Mumbai-headquartered company posted a net profit of 79.01 billion rupees ($1.07 billion) in the quarter ended Sept 30, up from 64.46 billion a year earlier, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Analysts, on average, expected a consolidated net profit of 79.02 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Income from operations rose 20.7 percent to 368.54 billion rupees.

($1 = 74.0400 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.