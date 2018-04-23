FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 23, 2018 / 5:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

TCS shares hit record, touches $100 billion in market cap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, India’s biggest software services exporter, breached the 3,500 rupee ($52.87) per share mark on Monday for the first time, reaching $100 billion in market capitalisation.

FILE PHOTO: A private security guard stands at the exit gate of the headquarters of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Mumbai, India October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

Shares of the Mumbai-based company rose as much as 4.4 percent to a record high of 3,553 rupees, extending gains for a third straight session after the company posted its biggest-ever profit last week on new deals in the March quarter.

Net profit touched 69.04 billion rupees, beating analysts’ average estimate of 67.98 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The Nifty IT index hit an all-time high on Monday.

($1 = 66.1950 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

