Nippon Life says it will buy 25 pct stake in U.S. asset manager TCW
Wait for a healthy correction
India Markets Weekahead
Wait for a healthy correction
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
India Insight
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
Exclusive
U.S.
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
December 1, 2017 / 7:29 AM / 2 days ago

Nippon Life says it will buy 25 pct stake in U.S. asset manager TCW

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Japan’s biggest private-sector life insurer Nippon Life Insurance Co said on Friday it will buy a 24.75 percent stake in U.S. investment company TCW Group from Carlyle.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed but a source with direct knowledge of the matter said Nippon Life is paying about 55 billion yen ($488.37 million) for the stake.

The deal is part of broader push by Nippon Life and other Japanese financial institutions to build up scale in asset management business, which they see as a promising growth driver amid persistently low interest rates and stricter capital regulations. ($1 = 112.6200 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

