March 1, 2018 / 11:50 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

TD Bank quarterly earnings beat market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 1 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank on Thursday reported first-quarter results which were ahead of market expectations, helped by a strong performance in the United States and Canada.

Canada’s second biggest bank by market value said earnings per share, excluding one-off items, rose to C$1.56 in the quarter to Jan. 31 from C$1.33 a year earlier.

Analysts had on average forecast earnings of C$1.46, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data showed. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Jason Neely)

