FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Financials
February 28, 2018 / 8:48 AM / a day ago

Denmark's TDC to be split into three units - Macquarie-led consortium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The consortium that plans to buy TDC will split the Danish telecoms company into three separately managed businesses, it said in its offer document published on Wednesday.

The three units will focus on TDC’s networks, the Danish market and the Norwegian business and will eventually be managed independently.

A consortium of Australia’s Macquarie and three Danish pension funds, PFA, ATP and PKA, confirmed its 50.25 Danish crowns ($8.24) per share takeover offer and set an April 4 deadline for TDC shareholders to accept. ($1 = 6.1020 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.