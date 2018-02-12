FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2018 / 9:49 AM / a day ago

TDC receives new takeover approach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Danish telecoms operator TDC has been approached by a potential bidder for all of its shares and will withdraw from its $2.5 billion takeover of MTG’s broadcasting and entertainment business if such a bid materialises.

Shares in TDC surged by nearly 18 percent last Thursday after it rejected a $6 billion takeover approach from Australia’s Macquarie and three Danish pension funds.

TDC said it was not certain that the current discussions would lead to the bidder making an offer.

Sweden’s Modern Times Group said in a separate statement that it had been informed by TDC that the operator’s board intends to withdraw its recommendation of a deal with MTG. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by David Goodman)

