UPDATE 1-TDC says network problems could hit nearly 2 mln customers in Nordics

(Updates estimate of affected users to 1.85 million)

COPENHAGEN, March 5 (Reuters) - Danish telecoms company TDC said network problems reported on Monday could affect at least 1.85 million customers in Denmark, Sweden and Norway.

It had said earlier in the day that it expected only 450,000 customers to be affected by the problems.

“Many customers can neither call or receive calls. Data (roaming) and text is working,” TDC said in a statement.

TDC had no indication that the problems were due to a cyber attack, a spokesman told Reuters.

The problems affected mobile, landline and internet users and the spokesman said it was unclear when they would be solved.

A consortium of Australia’s Macquarie and Danish pension funds PFA, ATP and PKA recently launched a takeover offer for TDC, and if they succeed in buying the company would split it into three separately managed businesses.