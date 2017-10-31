UPDATE 1-Danish telecom TDC misses Q3 EBIT forecast, shares drop

(Adds CEO quotes, analyst)

COPENHAGEN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Denmark’s TDC A/S

* Q3 EBIT DKK ‍​615 million (Reuters poll DKK 737 million)

* Shares down 2.5 pct at 0929 GMT

* 2017 guidance reaffirmed on all parameters

* “We have stabilised organic EBITDA in the third quarter, that’s an important milestone for us, as we only a couple of years ago lost more than 10 percent of our earning from one quarter to the next,” Chief Executive Pernille Erenbjerg told Reuters in a telephone interview

* “Products launched in Norway in the second quarter to build a bridge between conventional TV and streaming services is being used more by customers than we had expected. That’s a good first indication,” she said

* “We believe there is a role for us as those gathering and agregating TV content and make it easy and intuitive for customers to use,” Erenbjerg added

* “Mobile customers have accepted price increases as a result of new EU rules to a higher degree than we had expected,” she said‍

* Q3 pretax profit DKK 522 ‍​ million (Reuters poll DKK 583 million)

* Q3 revenue DKK 5.0 billion (Reuters poll DKK 5.0 billion)

* "The severe domestic top-line pressure forces TDC into 'running to stand still' on EBITDA, which remains a precarious balance notwithstanding again good cost execution in 3Q," Jefferies said in a note