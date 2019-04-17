Israeli AI-for-radiology startup Aidoc raises $27 million

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel’s Aidoc, which provides artificial intelligence tools for radiologists, said on Wednesday it raised $27 million, bringing its total funding to $40 million.

The funding round, led by venture capital firm Square Peg Capital, will be used to grow Aidoc’s technology and marketing team. Its technology is in use at over 100 medical centres.

“Our aim is to reach 500 hospitals in the next two years,” Aidoc co-founder and CEO Elad Walach said.

Aidoc said its technology, approved by U.S. and European regulators, helps radiologists expedite patient treatment, improve quality of care and flags the most critical cases.