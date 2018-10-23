FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Road to Brexit
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
October 23, 2018 / 1:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Israeli computer vision company EyeSight raises $15 million

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israeli computer vision firm EyeSight said on Tuesday it raised $15 million in a funding round led by Hong Kong-based Jebsen Capital, Arie Capital and Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank, bringing its total raised to date to $50 million.

EyeSight said its artificial intelligence computer vision system monitors a driver’s gaze direction, pupil dilation, eye openness and head position and uses algorithms to detect levels of drowsiness and distraction.

The European New Car Assessment Program, which awards safety stars to car models, will require new car models to have driver monitoring systems by 2020.

EyeSight will also scan the entire cabin of a car, understanding who and what is in the vehicle.

In addition, an EyeSight system can identify drivers, automatically adjusting their seats and mirrors or selecting their music playlist, which could be useful as car-sharing increases, the company said.

EyeSight also makes vision-based solutions for the smart home and consumer electronics.

Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.