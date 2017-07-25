Israeli data analytics firm iguazio raises $33 mln

TEL AVIV, July 25 (Reuters) - Israel-based iguazio, which provides real-time data analytics, said on Tuesday it raised $33 million in an investment round led by Pitango Venture Capital, with additional funds from Verizon Ventures, Robert Bosch Venture Capital GmbH and CME Ventures.

Existing investors Magma Venture Partners, Jerusalem Venture Partners and Dell Technologies Capital also participated.

The new financing, which brings the company’s total investment to $48 million, will be used to fund iguazio's global expansion.

Founded in 2014, iguazio's continuous analytics data platform is used for big data, the Internet of Things and cloud applications.

Verizon Ventures, RBVC and CME Ventures are a good representation of iguazio’s target markets, said the company's chief executive, Asaf Somekh. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)