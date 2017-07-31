India's Tech Mahindra Q1 profit rises about 7 pct, beats estimates

July 31 (Reuters) - Tech Mahindra Ltd, India's fifth biggest software services exporter, on Monday reported an about 7 percent increase in first-quarter net profit, beating estimates, helped by higher revenue from its IT segment.

Profit for the three months ended June 30 stood at 7.99 billion rupees ($124.55 million), compared with 7.49 billion rupees last year. bit.ly/2uQ0PRd

Total revenue rose about 8 percent to 77.47 billion rupees.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 6 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data showed.

Revenue from its IT segment rose about 7 percent to 68.63 billion rupees.